Additional opportunities open up for Russia in Middle East, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Additional opportunities are opening up for Moscow in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

Commenting on US media reports alleging that Russia is losing its position in the Middle East, the senior diplomat pointed out that it was "wishful thinking."

"This is not the case. Just the opposite, additional opportunities are certainly opening up for us, particularly based on changes in certain aspects of the political landscape in this important region," Ryabkov stressed.