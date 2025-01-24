Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine, but Kiev stands against it, says President Putin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia is still ready to hold negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, including with the United States, but the Kiev authorities are against it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We have been always saying this, and I want to reiterate it, that we are ready for such negotiations on the Ukrainian issue," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin after his visit to the Moscow State University commenting on US President Donal Trump’s one of the recent statements to launch talks with Russia on the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

"However, we are faced with some particular issues here that require special attention," Putin continued. "As you may all know well, for instance, the current head of the regime in Kiev, when he was still a fairly legitimate head of state, inked a decree banning all negotiations with Russia."

Russian President Putin earlier set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, which included Ukraine withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and abandoning plans to join NATO. Moscow also believes that all Western sanctions on Russia must be removed and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status must be guaranteed.