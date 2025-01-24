Russia ready for disarmament talks taking US allies’ arsenals into account — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for nuclear disarmament talks with Washington provided that the nuclear arsenals of the UK and France, the United States’ allies, are taken into account, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated at a briefing.

Asked by TASS to comment on US President Donald Trump’s remark about Washington’s desire to discuss these issues, Peskov said: "We are certainly interested in starting the negotiation process as soon as possible for the sake of the people of our countries and the entire world."

"In the current situation, all nuclear capacities need to be taken into account. In particular, it’s impossible to hold a conversation without taking into consideration the nuclear capacities of France and the United Kingdom," he noted, adding: "The current realities make it necessary."