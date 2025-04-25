Inflation pressure in Russia to continue declining — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Inflation pressure will continue going down in months to come amid the cooldown in lending, the Bank of Russia said in its press release.

"According to the baseline scenario, the Bank of Russia expects that inflationary pressures will continue to decline in the coming months. This will be supported by a cooldown in lending and high saving activity," the regulator noted.

Annual inflation in Russia stood at 10.3% as of April 21. This figure will decline to 7-8% towards the end of 2025, according to estimates of the regulator.