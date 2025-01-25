State Department issues pause on foreign aid to all states for 90 days — Politico

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio halted spending Friday on most existing foreign aid grants for 90 days. The order appears to apply to funding for military assistance to Ukraine, Politico wrote.

The guidance provided to all diplomatic and consular posts, requires department staffers to issue "stop-work orders" on nearly all "existing foreign assistance awards," according to the document obtained by the publication. It is effective immediately.

The document leaves "room for interpretation and does provide some exceptions," Politico said. In particular, it specifies that foreign military financing for Egypt and Israel will continue. Meanwhile the pause appears to stop aid to key allies such as Ukraine, Jordan and Taiwan, sources told the newspaper.

The guidance states that "decisions whether to continue, modify or terminate programs will be made following the review" from the secretary, the paper added.