Growth of Russian households’ bank deposits slows down in March — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian households’ bank deposits continued growing in March, though with more moderate rates than in February. Growth amounted to 500 bln rubles ($6 bln) compared to 1.1 trillion rubles ($13.4 bln) in February, the Central Bank reported.

"In March, households’ deposits continued growing (+0.8%, +0.5 trillion rubles), though with more moderate rates than in February (+1.9%, +1.1 trillion rubles)," the report said.

Deposits in rubles grew by 0.8% (+0.4 trillion rubles) while deposits in foreign currency also gained 0.8% (by 27 bln rubles in rubles equivalent).