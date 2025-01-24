Russia against freeze of Ukrainian conflict, West may use it for revanche — MFA

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia is against a freeze of the Ukrainian conflict, because it would be used by the West for arming Kiev and revanchist attempt, the Foreign Ministry said in answers to media questions received ahead of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"We are in favor of a truly final, fair and sustainable solution with the elimination of the root causes of the crisis. A temporary truce and freeze of the conflict are unacceptable. They will certainly be used by the West to strengthen the military potential of the Kiev regime and for attempts at armed revanche. There is a need for reliable, legally binding agreements and mechanisms that would guarantee the prevention of a resumption of the conflict," the Foreign Ministry said.

Russia has repeatedly declared its readiness for negotiations on Ukraine, but the approaches and behavior of both Kiev and the West were an obstacle to a peace settlement.

On June 14, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry outlined the conditions for a settlement in Ukraine, including the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from Donbass and Novorossiya, and Kiev's pledge not to join NATO. The rights, freedoms and interests of Russian-speaking citizens must also be fully ensured in Ukraine. Russia considers it necessary to lift all Western sanctions against it and to establish Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status.