Ukrainian attack on Alyoshki kills at least three civilians

GENICHESK, January 25. /TASS/. At least three civilians have been killed in a Ukrainian shelling attack on the city of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Ukrainian terrorists have attacked Alyoshki with cluster munitions and remote mining systems. Three civilians have been reported dead. Work is underway to identify them," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor called on the city’s residents to stay at home because mines and unexploded cluster munitions scattered across the city pose a threat.

"We have never seen such a massive attack involving banned weapons," Saldo noted.