Any NATO intervention in Ukraine to cause situation to spiral — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia resolutely opposes the placing of NATO troops in Ukraine as this would cause the situation to spiral out of control, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned.

"Any intervention of NATO forces in Ukraine risks escalating the conflict beyond control. This scenario is absolutely unacceptable to Russia," the diplomat stressed at a news briefing.

"We have taken notice of reports about Westerners’ plans to deploy their troops in support, as they put it, of a peace agreement," Zakharova said.

She cited a January 16 report from British media saying that the UK prime minister and the French president had a closed-door meeting to discuss sending their militaries to Ukraine "on a potential peacekeeping mission." "And on January 18, the German defense chief did not rule out sending German soldiers to Ukraine `to help secure’ a certain demilitarized zone there, once a ceasefire is laid down," Zakharova continued.