Kremniy El Group microelectronics plant in Bryansk suspends operations after UAV Attack

BRYANSK, January 24. /TASS/. The operation of Kremniy El Group microelectronics plant has been suspended after an attack by UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result of the attack, part of the production facilities and a finished goods warehouse were damaged, there were no casualties, the press service of the enterprise told TASS.

"On the night of January 23-24, six UAV attacks were recorded, as a result of which part of the production facilities and a finished goods warehouse were damaged. Special power supply equipment was damaged, technological production chains were disrupted. The company's operations have been suspended. There were no casualties," the company said.

The governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said earlier that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 18 jets.