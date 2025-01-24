Russia certain to shield Belarus against any security threat during elections — ambassador

MINSK, January 24. /TASS/. Russia will provide assistance to Belarus, if need be, should it face any security threat during early voting for president currently underway in the republic, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov told reporters.

"If the need arises, Russia will certainly render assistance and support as requested by our closest ally and strategic partner, in line with its commitments. Of course, only if such a request is ever lodged," Gryzlov explained.

The Russian diplomat said there were currently no reasons to suspect that Belarusian law enforcement officers may need additional assistance "on the ground." "They are doing their job perfectly well," he said with confidence.

Earlier, Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov said that law enforcement agencies fully control the situation in the country, with security at polling stations being monitored round the clock.

The early vote will continue through January 25, with January 26 being the main voting day. Five candidates are vying for the post of head of state, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko.