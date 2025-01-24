SIMFEROPOL, January 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is trying to retain his control over political and military realities in Ukraine by carrying out large-scale attacks deep into Russian territory, Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) from Crimea, told TASS.

Overnight on January 24, the largest drone attack on the Russian soil outside the zone of the special military operation in 2025 was carried out. Air defenses have shot down 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the skies over 13 Russian regions, most of which were reported in the Bryansk, Ryazan, and Kursk regions.

The MP believes that due to the conflict instigated by the West, the international political landscape quickly shifts, with demoralized sentiments spreading in Ukraine and far outside its borders.

"This has resulted in the virtual economic, political, and military bankruptcy of Ukraine, which is reflected in Zelensky's increasing string of defeats on the frontline. Cornered <...> [he] is trying to keep the stalemate situation under control using his usual repressive measures, while simultaneously attempting to 'score points' via massive strikes by Western weapons deep into Russian territories in anticipation of the inevitable negotiations on the cessation of the conflict," the lawmaker said.