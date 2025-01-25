Hamas making preparations to release four female Israeli hostages — TV

DOHA, January 25. /TASS/. Fighters from the Palestinian movement Hamas are making preparations for the handover of four female Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City, Sky News Arabia reported.

According to the broadcaster, supporters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, have gathered in a square in Gaza City, where four female Israeli hostages will be released. The Red Cross has reportedly been notified that its members could enter Gaza to receive the hostages.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, announced late on January 15 that Doha, Cairo and Washington had brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas to release the hostages held in Gaza and declare a ceasefire in the enclave. The deal took effect on Sunday, January 19. On the same day, three female Israeli nationals - Romi Gonen (24), Emily Damari (28), and Doron Steinbrecher (31) - were brought back home. In the early hours of January 20, the Israeli authorities released 90 Palestinian women and minors from jails.

On January 24, Hamas published the name of the hostages that were expected to be released on Saturday. The group will consist of four female Israeli soldiers.