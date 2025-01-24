German lawmaker says US troops need to get out of Germany

BERLIN, January 24. /TASS/. German parliament member Sevim Dagdelen from the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice believes that US troops and nuclear weapons should not be on German territory.

"It’s high time we realize that the US and Europe are interested in different things. It’s time for Germany to end the presence of US troops and US nuclear weapons on its territory. This harmful policy of vassal loyalty needs to stop," she wrote on the X social network.

According to paragraph three of the treaty on the final settlement with respect to Germany, which entered into force on March 15, 1991, the FRG renounced its own production, possession and administration of atomic, biological and chemical weapons. By the end of June 1991, the Soviet Union withdrew all military nuclear components from the territory of the former German Democratic Republic.

However, US nuclear weapons remain in the country as part of NATO's strategic concept of deterring potential adversaries. According to unconfirmed reports, up to 20 American nuclear warheads are being held at an air base near Buechel.

In March 2010, the Bundestag (German parliament) by a majority vote gave the government the go-ahead to negotiate with Washington the removal of US nuclear weapons from Germany. However, the then Cabinet of Ministers announced that it would not take any unilateral action without consent from NATO partners.