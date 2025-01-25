Ka-52M crew foils Ukrainian army’s rotation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. A Ka-52M helicopter has attacked troops and equipment of the Ukrainian army with air missiles, having foiled the rotation of the enemy’s forces in the Kursk Region's border area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"An army aviation crew flying a Ka-52M helicopter and operating as part of a mixed tactical group foiled the rotation of the Ukrainian army’s units in the Kursk Region’s border area," the report said.

In fulfilling their combat mission of ground support the army aviation pilots launched missiles using the coordinates transmitted by an air controller and destroyed the Ukrainian army’s stronghold and personnel, the ministry said.

After the strike, the crew performed a missile evasion maneuver at an ultralow altitude by firing decoy flares to evade hits by enemy surface-to-air missiles. "A forward air observer confirmed the destruction of the target," the ministry noted.