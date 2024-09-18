Rwanda discusses NPP construction with Rosatom — Russian envoy

NAIROBI, September 18. /TASS/. Rwanda’s authorities are in talks with Rosatom about establishing a nuclear science and technology center in the country, as well as plans for a low-power nuclear power plant in the future, Russia's new ambassador to Kigali Alexander Polyakov told TASS in an interview, adding that a Rosatom delegation will soon visit Rwanda.

"I hope the Rosatom delegation's visit will take place soon, although the initial timing has slightly shifted. However, it’s not just about timing, but also about the content: the visit must be well-prepared. The agenda will include very substantive and important topics for our bilateral cooperation, specifically the potential construction of a nuclear science and technology center in Rwanda by Rosatom, as well as a low-power nuclear power plant utilizing Russian-designed reactors," Polyakov added.

"This is a complex, sensitive issue that requires thorough elaboration and multi-stage preparation. Therefore, I do not recommend waiting for any loud sensations in the near future," the diplomat pointed out.

In 2018, Russia and Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. This agreement lays the groundwork for collaboration in various areas, including the development of nuclear infrastructure in Rwanda, initiatives to enhance public awareness of nuclear technologies, and the application of radionuclides and radiation technologies in industry, agriculture, and medicine.