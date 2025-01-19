TikTok back to US, Washington to own 50% — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. TikTok returns to the United States, US President-elect Donald Trump said during a rally in Washington, adding that the US will own half of its assets.

"As of today, TikTok is back," Trump told the audience. "I said, I’ll approve [the service's operation in the United States], but let the United States of America own 50% of TikTok. So they will have a partner, the United States, they will have a lot of bidders and the United State will do what we call a joint venture, and there is no risk."

The president-elect explained that the United States will not invest money to this joint venture.

"All we are doing is we are giving them an approval, without which they don’t have anything," Trump noted.