Industrial facilities in Russia’s Kazan come under drone attack

KAZAN, January 20. /TASS/. All drones involved in an attack on industrial facilities in Kazan, the capital of the Russian region of Tatarstan, have been neutralized, the regional head’s press service said in a statement.

"The enemy attempted to carry out a drone attack on the region’s industrial facilities this morning. Measures were taken to protect the sites. As a result, all the unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized. There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services continue dealing with the aftermath of the attack," the statement reads.

The facilities continue to operate normally. The governor added that Tatarstan’s head Rustam Minnikhanov arrived at the scene after receiving the first reports of the drone attack.