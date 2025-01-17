Iranian president lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on an official visit to Russia, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden, a TASS correspondent reports.

After laying a wreath of scarlet roses and white lilies, Pezeshkian paid tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence.

The ceremony was accompanied by the Special Military Exemplary Band of the Honor Guard.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian will hold talks in the Kremlin on January 17, following which they will sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. The agreement is expected to elevate relations between Russia and Iran by formalizing their status as strategic partners.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow attaches great importance to the upcoming signing of the document. In his turn, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS that the treaty will define cooperation between the countries in various areas for at least 20 years.