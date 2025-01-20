China’s Vice President Han Zheng meets with Elon Musk

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, Han Zheng invited Tesla and other US companies to "share the fruits of China’s development and make an even greater contribution to the development of Sino-American relations."

Musk reportedly stated readiness to invest in China and contribute to the development of ties between the two states.

During the meeting with US businessmen, Han Zheng reportedly said that China will consistently carry out reforms and increase China’s transparency towards other countries.

"We hope that American companies will continue to invest in China, will take root in China and will act as a link, contribute to a stable, healthy and sustainable development of the Sino-American relations," he added.