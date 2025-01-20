Trump vows to repeal Biden’s ‘foolish executive orders’ on his first day in White House

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump vowed to repeal all "radical and foolish" executive orders, signed by incumbent US President Joe Biden within hours of taking oath on January 20.

"Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden Administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office," he said, speaking during a rally at the Capital One arena in Washington.

"Somebody said yesterday, ‘Sir, don’t sign so may in one day. Let’s do it over a period of weeks.’ I said: ‘Like hell we’re going to do it over weeks’," Trump underscored. "No, we are doing them tomorrow.".