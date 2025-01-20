MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has already received enough aid and time has come to end this never-ending story, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Slovakia Tibor Gaspar said in an interview with TASS.

"There is an increasingly loud opinion that Ukraine has already been provided with enough aid and it is necessary to start thinking how to protect our own people first and foremost. So a discussion is underway in various countries, and parties come into power that protect their own citizens, rather than continue this never-ending story with Ukraine," the senior lawmaker said.

Previously, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico said that he intends to veto further EU financial aid to Kiev because of Vladimir Zelensky’s refusal to discuss the restoration of the gas transit through Ukrainian territory.