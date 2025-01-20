Trump directs aides to arrange phone call with Putin

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump has directed his team to arrange a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the first days after his inauguration set for January 20, CNN reports, citing sources.

"Trump has directed his aides to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the days after he’s sworn in," the report reads.

According to the broadcaster, one goal of the conversation will be "to discuss an in-person meeting in the coming months" to try to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump did not rule out on January 7 that resolving the Ukraine issue could take more than 24 hours, a timeframe he had set during his election campaign. Trump announced plans to hold talks with Putin on the Ukraine crisis within six months after his inauguration. Keith Kellogg, the US president-elect’s special envoy on Ukraine, said that he would like to meet a 100-day deadline.