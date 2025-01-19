Hamas delayed handover of hostages list to Israel due to technical reasons — Ynet

TEL AVIV, January 19. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas delayed the handover of the list of hostages planned to be released during the Sunday exchange within the framework of the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Israeli news portal Ynet said.

Making names of hostages public is delayed due to "technical reasons," a Hamas spokesperson told Ynet. Communications are maintained "physically with the use of couriers," which leads to delays in preparing the list with the location of hostages. The final list will require approval by Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, the spokesperson added.