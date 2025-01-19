Donald Trump to assume office as President of the United States

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. The inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect James David Vance will take place in Washington. They will take the oath of allegiance to the Constitution and the country.

This ceremony, which will become the second for Trump, who served as the US President in 2017-2021, will be noticeably different from previous ones. Contrary to tradition, the Republican invited heads of several countries to attend; some of the accepted this invitation. Many events were relocated indoors due to cold weather.

In particular, Trump and Vance will take their oath not before the Congress building, as was initially planned, but in its central hall, in the rotunda, which can accommodate over 1,000 people. Trump will deliver his speech there. Last time, a presidential inauguration took place in this hall in 1985, before Ronald Reagan’s second presidential term.

The event will be live streamed from the Capital One Arena sports center. The traditional parade will also take place there instead of the Pennsylvania Avenue, as was planned earlier. Trump promised to join the audience at the center after taking the oath.