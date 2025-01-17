Russia tears up deals that allowed Japan to set up centers for assisting Russian reforms

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the termination of the memorandums between the Russian and Japanese governments that enabled the work of Japanese centers for technical assistance to Russian reforms.

The memorandums were signed in Tokyo in September 2000 and in Vladivostok in June 2003 to regulate the establishment and operation of Japan Centers in Russia.

Mishustin, in his decree, directed the Russian Foreign Ministry to notify Japan about the measure.

Japan Centers were non-profit organizations engaged in training Russian company managers and businessmen. They conducted lectures and workshops, providing internship opportunities in Japan to the most capable students.

The centers were financed by the Japanese government through the Japanese Embassy in Russia. The five centers in Russia were based in St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Sakhalin, and there was a head office in Moscow.