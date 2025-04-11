Belarusian army draws lessons from Ukraine conflict — chief of general staff

MINSK, April 11. /TASS/. The Belarusian Armed Forces are staying up to date with modern warfare trends, incorporating lessons learned from the special military operation in Ukraine and other conflicts in their training, said Pavel Muraveyko, Head of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister of Belarus.

"This is where we are currently testing and integrating into our combat practices the insights gained from recent military conflicts — whether from Russia’s special military operation or combat operations in other countries," he said during command and staff exercises in the Vitebsk Region involving territorial troops from the Pastavy district, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry press service.

"These new strategies for countering drones, improving defense tactics, conducting maneuvers, and establishing suitable deployment zones for troops are very useful for us. We have implemented and are actively using them in resistance hubs within fortified areas," Muraveyko explained.

According to him, Belarusian territorial troop units are "actively mastering these techniques and methods to build the skills necessary to defend their country.".