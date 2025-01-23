Russia must take measures to prevent economic meltdown post-special op — expert

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian government will have to take measures to prevent an economic decline after the end of the special military operation, Head of Macroeconomic Analysis and Forecasting at the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting Dmitry Belousov said.

"After the completion of the special military operation it will be necessary to prevent ‘a postwar slump’ due to premature and overly strict financial stabilization measures (as the UK implemented in the 1940s)," he wrote in his column for TASS on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the work of Mikhail Mishustin’s government.

The economist outlined several priority tasks for the country in the coming years. In particular, he considers it necessary to integrate special military operation veterans back into society and the modern economy. He noted that "a new production business , the so-called people’s defense industry, must be built into the civil economy (drones, digital communication and management, transport vehicles) and defense complex; ensuring conditions for modernizing and scaling up respective businesses, including consolidation through friendly mergers."

Belousov suggests that it is necessary to focus on modernization, improving efficiency, including through robotization and digitalization (respective national projects are already aimed at that). "One can expect a modernization of the system of professional education and training of staff in accordance with future demand for labor, and the issue of the ‘working poor’ to be addressed," he said.