Anti-government protests taking place in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, January 25. /TASS/. Protests against Robert Fico’s government have taken place in Slovakia, the Aktuality portal reported.

Protesters shouted "Slovakia is Europe," according to the portal. A pro-Ukrainian organization the Peace for Ukraine organized the rally, the portal said. Some 60,000 people attended the demonstration in Bratislava, according to Aktuality.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called an emergency meeting of the republic’s Security Council after security services received intelligence about an impending coup d’etat with the involvement of "foreign experts" who helped launch the color revolutions in Georgia and Ukraine. Foreign "specialists" have already arrived in Slovakia, he said, adding that attempts to overthrow legitimate authorities might be carried out by organizing street protests and taking over administrative buildings.