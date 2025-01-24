Russia to seek 'rock-steady' guarantees of non-participation in NATO for Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Moscow will seek guarantees to ensure that Ukraine will never be admitted to NATO, as Ukraine’s accession would make it impossible to achieve peace, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"For us, this is a key element of potential agreements on the conflict in Ukraine and an element of removing the root causes of this conflict. And we will be seeking not only rock-steady legal guarantees, ruling out any Ukrainian membership in NATO, but we will also demand that the alliance itself embrace this policy," the senior Russian diplomat explained.

According to Grushko, Ukraine joining NATO "would rule out achieving peace in Ukraine and, more broadly, establishing any security architecture," a vision that he said is shared by "quite a number of members of the alliance."

"The truth is, there exist different opinions regarding the prospects for admitting Ukraine to NATO inside the alliance," he explained.

Commenting on a statement from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who called for postponing Kiev's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance for the sake of peace talks earlier this week, Grushko said: "Mr. Fico is absolutely right here as he assessed these plans."