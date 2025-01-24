OPEC oil price cuts to end Ukrainian crisis, Trump says

WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. The oil price reduction by OPEC can automatically lead the conflict in Ukraine to its end, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"Well, we want to see OPEC cut the price of oil, and that will automatically stop the tragedy that's taking place in Ukraine," Trump noted.

"One way to stop it quickly is for OPEC to stop making so much money and to drop the price of oil, because they have it nice and high, and if you have it high, that war is not going to end so easily," the US President added.