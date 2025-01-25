US military aircraft used to deport migrants from country — agency

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. The US administration has used military aircraft to deport illegal migrants to Guatemala, Reuters reported.

Two US military C-17 aircraft, each carrying about 80 migrants, flew from the US to Guatemala, a US official told the agency. "Guatemala and the United States are committed to putting an end to illegal migration and strengthening border security. Starting with two flights today," Reuters quoted the State Department as saying.

The US military would provide flights for the deportations of more than 5,000 immigrants held by US authorities in Texas and California, the source noted.

"Deportation flights have begun," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on a post on X.

US President Donald Trump in his first day in office declared illegal immigration a national emergency, tasking the US military with aiding border security, issuing a broad ban on asylum, and taking steps to restrict citizenship for children born on American soil. His January 20 executive order instructed the Pentagon to send as many troops as necessary to obtain complete operational control of the southern border of the US.

The military is preparing to send a second wave of troops to the border with Mexico as early as next week, which would likely include troops from the 82nd Airborne, Reuters said citing US officials, adding that the additional troops could number in the thousands but a formal decision had not been made.