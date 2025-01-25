Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields, drone storage sites in 132 areas

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out strikes on infrastructure facilities at Ukrainian military airfields and drone storage sites in 132 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery units struck infrastructure facilities at military airfields, sites for storing unmanned aerial vehicles and preparing drone attacks, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 132 areas," the statement read.

Russian air defenses also downed 44 Ukrainian drones and three HIMARS rockets in the past day, the ministry said.

"Air defenses shot down three US-made HIMARS rockets and 44 fixed-wing unplanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, a total of 652 planes, 283 helicopters, 41,439 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 missile systems, 20,843 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, and 20,930 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 30,776 special military motor vehicles, had been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

Battlegroups North, Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroups North and Dnepr made Ukraine lose up to 90 troops in the past day, the ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup North active in the Kharkov area defeated the forces of a Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost up to 45 troops, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles and an artillery piece," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the troops and equipment of three Ukrainian coast guard brigades near Tokarevka, Antonovka, Yantarnoye and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region. The enemy lost up to 45 troops and two motor vehicles.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s Battlegroup South improved their tactical position in the past day, making Ukraine lose up to 210 troops, the ministry said in a reported.

"Units of Battlegroup South improved their tactical position. They defeated the forces of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade near Belogorovka, Dachnoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Konstantinovka, Zelenovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost up to 210 troops," the statement reads.

Ukraine also lost a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles and a field artillery piece.

Battlegroup East

The Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia's Battlegroup East in the past day, the ministry added.

"Units of Battlegroup East continued to move deeper into enemy defenses, defeating the forces of two mechanized brigades and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and a territorial defense brigade near Konstantinopol, Razliv and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops, an armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles. Six field artillery pieces were destroyed," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s Battlegroup Center moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, hitting the troops and equipment of seven Ukrainian brigades and making the enemy lose up to 550 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of Battlegroup Center moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, hitting the troops and equipment of three mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, two territorial defense brigades and the Liut assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Zelyonoye, Lysovka, Krymskoye, Petrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Novovasilyovka and Novoyelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, "the enemy lost up to 550 troops, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and four field artillery pieces.".

Battlegroup West

The Ukrainian army lost over 400 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past day, the ministry reportedt.

"Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions. They hit the troops and equipment of three mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, two territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades near Dvurechnaya, Glushkovka, Zelyony Gai and Novoosinovo in the Kharkov Region, Torskoye and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost over 400 troops," the statement reads.

In addition, the Ukrainian army also lost five armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles and five field artillery pieces, including two made by NATO countries, as well as an electronic warfare station.