Given Japan’s current approach, Moscow sees no room for peace treaty dialogue — ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia sees reason to engage Japan in talks on a peace treaty at this point, given the unfriendly attitude taken by Tokyo in connection with Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"As to the question of a peace treaty with Japan, we would like to emphasize that the government of Japan has chosen an openly hostile policy towards Russia since the start of the special military operation in February 2022: more and more packages of illegitimate sanctions are being adopted, anti-Russian sentiments are being deliberately fueled in the Japanese society. Also, joint military activities with the United States and other NATO members <…> have intensified near our country’s Far Eastern borders, and direct material and technical assistance to the Kiev regime is being provided," the ministry said in response to questions submitted in the run-up to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference.

"Under these circumstances, we see no possibility to to come back to the past dialogue aimed at concluding an agreement that would lay the foundation for long-term neighborly relations," the ministry said.

The ministry went on to say that the 1991 Russian-Japanese agreement that eased travel requirements for former Kuril Island residents willing to visit their places of origin has been terminated.

"At the same time, we did not close Russia to Japanese citizens: those willing to come, including those who want to visit their ancestors’ graves in the southern Kurils, can do so in accordance with general guidelines, by applying for a visa. The only obstacle, in fact, is the stance of the Japanese government, which bars its citizens from going on such trips," the ministry said.

At the same time, despite the overall decline in Russian-Japanese relations, the countries have managed to preserve their cultural and humanitarian ties, with numerous cultural events planned and held in both Russia and Japan.