Unknown militants kill 13 people near Syria’s Homs — portal

BEIRUT, January 25. /TASS/. Unknown militants, dressed in military uniforms, executed 13 civilians on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Homs and took another 53 people hostage, the Elnashra news portal reported.

In connection with the incident, Homs Governor Abdul Rahman al-Ama visited the town of Maryamin and told its residents that the government is "taking the required measures to protect them."

"The criminals, who committed this atrocity, will be found and punished," he said.

The governor went on to say that attacks on places of religious worship have also taken place, and condemned them. In his words, these deeds were committed by members of a criminal gang, who pretended to be security officers.

"Several suspects have already been detained, the search for the remaining gang members is under way," he said. "The authorities guarantee that such incidents won’t happen again.".