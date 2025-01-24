Russia’s Shoigu sees increased risk of conflict between nuclear powers globally

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Geopolitical rivalry between large players in the international arena has intensified, with risks of a military conflict between nuclear powers increasing, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told TASS in an interview.

"Amid increased conflict behavior and intensified geopolitical rivalry, global risks of a military confrontation between large players, including nuclear powers, are heightening," Shoigu said.

According to him, Western countries have launched an aggression against the ideology and values in Russia and Belarus, as they have been attempting not only to attack by means of economic sanctions, but to destabilize political situation in the two countries.

This behavior on the part of the West affects not only Russia and Belarus but also the international situation in general, Shoigu argued.

"The WTO, the WHO, the OPCW, and other international organizations are being actively devalued," the senior Russian security official lamented. "Attempts are being made to undermine global efforts toward preventing an arms race in space and turn outer space into a new sphere of military confrontation," he added.

"These actions are directly aimed at weakening our countries as they pursue the goal of depriving us of our sovereignty and right to choose our own path of development and realize strategic interests," Shoigu concluded.