WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. Pete Hegseth has been approved as US defense secretary after a 50-50 vote in the Senate. The C-SPAN TV channel broadcast the vote.

Vice President JD Vance came to the chamber to break the tie in his role as president of the Senate.

Hegseth, 44, is a former Fox News personality and decorated veteran. He is promising to bring major changes to the Pentagon.