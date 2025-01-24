Russian military splits Velikaya Novoselka in two, blocking Ukrainian troops — ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian battlegroup East’s assault teams have managed to split the settlement of Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in two, blocking Ukrainian troops there, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The battlegroup’s assault units have managed to split the settlement in two parts, blocked Ukrainian armed groups and started their elimination," the ministry said.

Russian troops have already hoisted the Russian flag on a recently liberated building in the settlement’s center.