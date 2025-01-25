Russian MFA says Tusk's threats against Orban exemplify Western democracy

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s threats to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban over sanctions against Russia exemplify Western democracy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"That’s Western democracy for you," she wrote on Telegram.
On January 24, Orban demanded that, ahead of the discussion on extending the sanctions scheduled for January 27, Ukraine meet three conditions: restore the transit of Russian gas, cease attacks on the TurkStream pipeline and guarantee it won’t end oil transit through the country. The prime minister made it clear that Budapest's position on extending the sanctions will depend on the reaction in Kiev and Brussels.