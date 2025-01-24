MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Ukraine offered lobbyists millions of dollars to convince US President Donald Trump or US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg to attend the "Ukrainian Breakfast" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, a request they could not deliver on, marking Ukraine’s first diplomatic failure with the new US administration, political researcher Mikhail Pavliv, who worked earlier in Ukraine, told TASS.

"Behind the scenes, Ukraine suffered its first diplomatic defeat in relations with the new US administration. The regular holding of the 'Ukrainian Breakfast' took place in Davos on Thursday, organized as always by Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Pinchuk, the son-in-law of ex-president [Viktor] Kuchma," Pavliv said.

"Several lobbying firms hired by Pinchuk worked hard to give him what he wanted - getting Trump to join in, ideally live but at least by video conference, or, as consolation, securing Keith Kellogg’s participation, also at least remotely. Insiders say that sums in the seven figures were offered to lobbyists who could guarantee participation. That’s in dollars, of course. We already know the result of these efforts. No cherry on top, no zest at the 'breakfast,'" the political scientist said.

The "Ukrainian Breakfast" is an important ideological event as regards Ukraine’s participation in the World Economic Forum. Traditionally, the gathering features prominent international guests and officials.

"Some lesser figures showed up - [President of Poland Andrzej] Duda, who holds no real sway, a total ‘has been,’ and ardent Russophobe, President of Finland [Alexander] Stubb. The event was lackluster and failed to draw media coverage. No matter how you slice it, this is a defeat on the US track," the expert concluded.