Russia views treaty with North Korea as effective tool to deter external aggression

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia considers its bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with North Korea an effective mechanism of deterrence against external acts of aggression targeting Pyongyang, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in response to questions submitted by the media ahead of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference.

"It is our position that given what has happened recently, Pyongyang has the legal right to take independent measures to ensure its security and sovereignty. We consider the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and the DPRK to be an effective instrument to deter external aggression, in accordance with Article 4, which stipulates that our countries can assist each other as they see fit," the ministry said.

The foreign ministry emphasized that this provision fully complies with the UN Charter in both spirit and letter. It is designed to prevent a new war on the peninsula, including with the use of nuclear weapons, as well as to become one of the elements of the firm structure of infrangible security in the region and in Eurasia as a whole.

The ministry also commented on relations with South Korea, noting that amid an unprecedented domestic political crisis there, Moscow reaffirms its "unwavering readiness for constructive dialogue with the legitimate authorities of this country, who are interested in normalizing relations with Russia, including on the subject of easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula."

"The US and the Republic of Korea, having reshaped a bilateral alliance into a nuclear one, have consistently intensified joint military activity, practiced preventive ‘decapitation’ strikes against the DPRK, and reinforced the trilateral alliance with Japan, attaching functions similar to those of NATO to it. It is evident that such a confrontational policy presents a real threat to security on the Korean Peninsula and across the entire Northeast Asia," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.