MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The United States has harmed itself by the anti-Russian sanctions imposed during Joe Biden’s presidency, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He recalled that the incumbent US President Donald Trump once imposed a lot of sanctions and Biden "picked up the slack and imposed even more restrictions." "The result is known - a lot of decisions harmful to the United States’ economy," he told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"For instance, undermining the power of the dollar, because banning Russia from using the dollar - and this was not us to refuse from the dollar, this was the previous administration who deprived us of the possibility of using the dollar as a settlement currency - is doing, to my mind, a lot of harm to the United States itself," he stressed.