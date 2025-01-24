Relations with US on brink of collapse, Russia sees Trump's promises to reanimate them

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the United States are balancing on the verge of collapse, but Moscow notes President Donald Trump's promises to reanimate the interstate dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said in answers to media questions received ahead of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"Relations between Russia and the United States under the Joe Biden administration have grown thin to the extreme and are now balancing on the verge of collapse," the Foreign Ministry said. "Of course, we see the signals coming from Donald Trump's team, as well as the contradictory, often extravagant statements by the new head of state. We take note of the bold promises - bold by American standards - to revive the interstate dialogue, which was actually interrupted under Biden."

The Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that due to the failed US policy aimed at inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, the confrontation had acquired a protracted systemic character on all tracks.

"Donald Trump's return to the White House following the results of last November's presidential election is seriously changing the political landscape inside the United States. But from the standpoint of Russian-American relations, given the bipartisan Russophobic consensus that has taken shape, based on the perception of Russia as an existential threat to American hegemony, we should not expect any cardinal positive developments," the Foreign Ministry pointed out.

It emphasized that Moscow had taken note of the signals coming from Trump's team, "as well as the contradictory, often extravagant statements of the new US leader."

"At the same time, we emphasize bold promises - bold by American standards - to revive the interstate dialogue, which under Biden was actually interrupted," the Foreign Ministry added. "It remains to be seen what will come of it, but the wish to establish direct communication is commendable in itself."

The Foreign Ministry noted that a return of Russian-American relations "at least to a semblance of normality, including the work of ambassadors in Washington and Moscow," would be a definite achievement. "If the Americans take our interests into account, the dialogue will be gradually restored. If they do not, everything will remain as it is," the Foreign Ministry said, adding that there were no illusions regarding Trump.