Strategic stability dialogue should take note of UK, France’s arsenals — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss strategic stability and arms control issues with the US but the nuclear arsenals of the UK and France also need to be taken into account, Leonid Slutsky, leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party and head of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, told the TASS Analytical Center.

Commenting on recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, Slutsky pointed out that Washington’s military assistance to the Kiev regime was hindering dialogue on the issue.

In video remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Trump discussed the prospect of talks with Russia and China to reduce nuclear weapon stockpiles.

"They say that strategic stability issues remain the cornerstone of global security. As it has already been stated at the highest level, Russia is ready to discuss them as it realizes the high degree of responsibility," Slutsky noted. "However, dialogue should first and foremost be honest and take all factors and risks into consideration, including the combined nuclear capacity of NATO countries, that is, France and the United Kingdom," he added.

According to the politician, "Russia has learned lessons both from the Minsk Agreements and our previous experience in the field of arms control, which has not always been positive." "Russia suspended its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) due to US violations of its preamble and main provisions, as well as due to the [US] plans to inflict ‘a strategic defeat’ on our country," Slutsky noted. "Undoubtedly, the United States’ military assistance to the Kiev regime, including supplies of weapons and intelligence, negatively affects discussions of a possible resumption of the negotiating process," he added.

Nuclear disarmament

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 21, 2023, that Moscow was suspending its participation in New START but was not withdrawing from it. The head of state emphasized that before resuming discussions about further activities under the treaty, Russia needed to understand how the arsenals of NATO’s other nuclear-weapons countries, the UK and France, would be taken into account along with US capacities.

The document stipulated that seven years after its entry into effect, each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers.

The ten-year treaty was to expire in February 2021, but Moscow and Washington extended it for a maximum period of five years in February 2021.