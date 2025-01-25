Ryzhenkov, Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, global affairs

MINSK, January 25. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov discussed bilateral cooperation and current global affairs in phone talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction between the foreign ministries of the two countries. They also reviewed pressing issues of the global agenda and the situation in the Middle East," it said in a statement, according to the BelTA news agency.

Ryzhenkov and Lavrov agreed to continue regular working comminication on any issues in line with the allied relations between Belarus and Russia.