Russia cautions Moldova against exploiting energy crisis — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia cautions Moldovan authorities against using the energy crisis for solving the Transnistrian issue by force, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We would like to once again caution 'hotheads' in Chisinau against phantasies on the topic of using the energy crisis in the country for solving the Transnistrian issue by force," the ministry said.

"Russia will continue playing the decisive role in providing for peace and stability in the Dniester region. Russian peacekeepers professionally and reliably perform their mission as part of the joint peacekeeping force," the ministry added.