Lavrov, top Qatari diplomat discuss ways to stabilize situation in Syria

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, have held a phone call, discussing international contribution to efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, focusing on the situation in Syria and around it. The top diplomats called for preserving the country’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity. They also highlighted the importance of broad international support aimed at facilitating efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria as soon as possible and reconstruct the country as part of a comprehensive process of post-conflict reconstruction in the interests of all Syrian people, regardless of their political beliefs and ethnic and religious backgrounds," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties also discussed pressing issues related to the development of bilateral relations between Russia and Qatar, including the expansion of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.