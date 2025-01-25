Musk speaks at Alternative for Germany campaign event via video link

BERLIN, January 25. /TASS/. US billionaire Elon Musk spoke via video link at a campaign event held by the Alternative for Germany party.

"I'm very excited for the AfD," he said, the Bild newspaper reported.

He told the audience Germans should stop feeling guilt about their past and said the future of entire civilization depends on the country’s upcoming parliamentary election.

The businessman accused the current German government of allegedly aggressively suppressing freedom of speech and veering into totalitarianism by sending people to prison for social media posts.

AfG leader Alice Weidel, in comments after his speech, said, "Make Germany great again!"

Musk has been actively weighing in on political events in Germany in recent weeks. The billionaire called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a buffoon and insisted that only the right-wing Alternative for Germany could save the country from crisis. That has sparked outrage and criticism from other parties, and the German government’s first deputy spokeswoman, Christiane Hoffmann, called his public calls to vote for the AfG an attempt at election meddling.