Russia sees no signs of Ukraine, West’s readiness for peace talks — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia sees no signs indicating that either Kiev or the West are ready to engage in peace talks, the Russian foreign ministry said in response to questions, submitted in the run-up to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference.

"Despite all the loud talk about the need for peace talks, there have been no practical steps indicating a genuine readiness for them from Kiev or the West," the ministry said. "On the contrary, Western military supplies to the Ukrainian army continue, ultimatums to Russia are being made, the official ban on talks is still in place, nothing is being done to resolve the problem of the illegitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities."

The ministry also states that Western countries continue to provide Kiev with advanced and long-range weapons, instructors, communication tools, and intelligence. "As much as $200 billion has been spent on this. Military aid is coordinated by NATO structures and the specially established Ramstein group, which includes 55 countries. Such actions in no way lay the ground for peace talks," the ministry emphasized.

Apart from that, the Russian foreign ministry cited the lack of a legitimate Ukrainian authority as a major hurdle in getting a deal done. "[Vladimir] Zelensky’s presidential term expired on May 20, 2024. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said, he is no longer the legitimate head of state after that and his signature under any documents will be legally void," it said. "As for the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament - TASS), which is still legitimate, there is not a single sign from it that it has the political will for a peaceful settlement."

"Our approach to the settlement remains unchanged - we are ready for a dialogue on the basis of the 2022 agreements with due account for the existing realities on the ground and the positions laid bare by Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2024," it added.

At a high-level meeting with Russian foreign ministry officials in mid-June, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined Moscow's preconditions for resolving the conflict. These included Ukraine withdrawing its forces from Donbass and Novorossia, abandoning aspirations to join NATO, and committing to a non-bloc, non-nuclear status. Moscow also demanded the removal of all Western-imposed sanctions.