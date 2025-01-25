Tusk threatens Orban with consequences if EU sanctions against Russia not extended

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatened his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban with consequences if he vetoes the extension of sanctions against Russia.

"If Prime Minister Viktor Orban really blocks European sanctions at a key moment for the war, it’ll be absolutely clear that in this big game for the security and future of Europe, he is playing in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s team, not in ours. With all the consequences of this fact," he wrote on X.

On January 24, Orban demanded that, ahead of the discussion on extending the sanctions scheduled for January 27, Ukraine meet three conditions: restore the transit of Russian gas, cease attacks on the TurkStream pipeline and guarantee it won’t end oil transit through the country. The prime minister made it clear that Budapest's position on extending the sanctions will depend on the reaction in Kiev and Brussels.